The Member of Parliament for Walewale, Lariba Abudu, has withdrawn from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries in the constituency.

This development precedes a National Executive Committee meeting slated for September 11, 2024, where the situation will be addressed.

In a letter, the Walewale MP noted, “Following the inconclusive re-run of the parliamentary primary in the Walewale constituency yesterday (with the Electoral Commission unable to declare a result as a result of an unfortunate incident),

“I have decided that in the interest of the greater good of the new patriotic party and peace and unity in the Walewale constituency, I will no longer be a candidate for MP in the 2024 elections. I am therefore formally withdrawing from the contest.

“I would like to thank the party for the honour done me in representing my constituency over the last four years and can assure the party of my continued support in the 2024 election campaign.”

The party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, has expressed confidence that the upcoming meeting will lead to a decision focused on unifying the party in the constituency, resolving ongoing issues, and securing the NPP’s hold on the Walewale seat.