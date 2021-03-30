1 hour ago

The police in Walewale, in the North East Region, have arrested three suspected robbers believed to have attacked motorists on the Walewale-Zangum road.

The robbers were arrested by residents of a nearby community after they injured two riders and exchanged gunfire with a police officer who runs into the attack.

The municipal police commander, DSP Cosmos Awe, confirming to Joy News said the police officer who was also wounded in the attack together with the other victims were rushed to the Walewale government hospital for treatment.

“The attack happened earlier in the night but we never had information about the attack. It was about 12:45 am, I had a call from a colleague in Bolga, who said he has received information that three suspected thieves were arrested and kept at the chief palace and needed assistance,” he old JoyNews’ Eliasu Tanko.

He said that the eyewitness who raised the alarm for their robbers’ arrest said he overheard them talk about assaulting the police officer.

DSP Awe stated that the robbers were initially arrested without any booty, but their motorbikes were later retrieved.

He added that investigation the suspects have been remanded into police custody by a Circuit Court in Tamale for further investigations.