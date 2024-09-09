3 hours ago

Counting is set to resume at a police station in Walewale after an agent for the challenger disrupted the sorting process during the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary re-run.

There is confusion and uncertainty over the re-run Walewale Constituency NPP Parliamentary Primaries which was held today Walewale.

The re-run, which follows the annulment of January's election by the Tamale High Court, has been marred by allegations of disruption and premature victory claims.

The first election, held in January this year, was annulled by the High Court in Tamale, after it found serious electoral breaches, including impersonation, in a suit brought by incumbent Member of Parliament, Hajia Lariba Abudu, against challenger, Dr. K. B. Mahama, whom she said, was wrongfully adjudged winner.

The re-run, has been fraught with controversy again, after an agent for Dr. Kabiru disrupted the sorting out process, upon sensing defeat, eye witnesses on ground have said.

The agent is said to have scattered the ballots and the boxes, when it appeared to him that the incumbent MP had significantly more piles of ballot papers.

However, the scattered ballots were secured and the ballot boxes taken to the police station for safe keeping.

Tension is not high, as the camp of Dr. Kabiru is claiming victory, even with the ballot papers yet to be counted and results declared.

Agents and supporters of the incumbent MP, Hajia Lariba are said to insist on immediate recounting at the Police station, as they insist the pile of ballot papers the MP got represented an overwhelming victory.

Meanwhile all officers, both from the NPP and the Electoral Commission, are set at the Walewale Police station for counting to resume.