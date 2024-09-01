5 hours ago

Wamanafo Mighty Royals have bolstered their squad with the signing of German midfielder Bjarne Kämmer, affectionately nicknamed 'Ballack.'

Kämmer, who joins from MTV Soltau FC, is expected to play a pivotal role in the club’s ambitious push for promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

The 26-year-old midfielder made an immediate impact in his debut, featuring for 60 minutes in a friendly against Aduana FC.

His performance earned praise from both fans and the Aduana technical team, highlighting his potential to make a significant difference in the squad.

Kämmer, previously with SG Salomonsborn 04 e.V, is regarded as a key addition to the team’s midfield lineup.

His experience and skill set are seen as vital assets as the Royals prepare for a competitive season in the Division One League, which kicks off on September 27.

With Kämmer on board, Wamanafo Mighty Royals are optimistic about their prospects for a successful campaign and achieving their goal of promotion to the top tier of Ghanaian football.