Wamanafo Mighty Royals have bolstered their squad with the signing of German midfielder Bjarne Kämmer, affectionately nicknamed 'Ballack.'

Kämmer, who joins from MTV Soltau FC, is expected to play a pivotal role in the club’s ambitious push for promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

The 26-year-old midfielder made an immediate impact in his debut, featuring for 60 minutes in a friendly against Aduana FC.

His performance earned praise from both fans and the Aduana technical team, highlighting his potential to make a significant difference in the squad.

Kämmer, previously with SG Salomonsborn 04 e.V, is regarded as a key addition to the team’s midfield lineup.

His experience and skill set are seen as vital assets as the Royals prepare for a competitive season in the Division One League, which kicks off on September 27.

With Kämmer on board, Wamanafo Mighty Royals are optimistic about their prospects for a successful campaign and achieving their goal of promotion to the top tier of Ghanaian football.


 

">https://twitter.com/wmightyroyalsfc/status/1829787434323698074?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 31, 2024
 

— (@wmightyroyalsfc) August 31, 2024
 

">