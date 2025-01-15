5 hours ago

The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) has revised the start date for its offshore pipeline cleaning and inspection exercise, commonly referred to as “pigging.”

Initially slated for January 20, 2025, the operation will now commence on February 3, 2025, to better accommodate stakeholder interests.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, January 14, WAPCo announced that the four-week exercise will involve the temporary suspension of reverse gas flow from Ghana’s Western Region to Tema, as well as the shutdown of key facilities in Tema, Lomé (Togo), and Cotonou (Benin).

During this period, subsea valves at these strategic locations will be replaced to enhance operational safety.

The offshore pigging exercise is a crucial regulatory requirement that aligns with industry best practices to ensure the safe and efficient operation of the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP).

This comprehensive cleaning and inspection will cover the entire pipeline network, spanning from Itoki in Ogun State, Nigeria, to Takoradi in Ghana’s Western Region.

The project consists of two phases. The first phase, completed in December 2024, focused on cleaning and inspecting the onshore section of the pipeline in Nigeria.

The second phase, scheduled for February 3 to March 2, 2025, will address the offshore section, stretching from Badagry, Lagos State, Nigeria, to Takoradi, Ghana.

WAPCo is mandated to conduct these inspections every five years as part of its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the WAGP and ensuring its continued safe and reliable operation across the West African region.

Read the statement below: