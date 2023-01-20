2 hours ago

The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) has safely and completed the valve replacement works at its Takoradi Regulating and Metering (R&M) Station and has resumed gas transportation to customers in Tema.

WAPCo, on January 12, 2023, shut down the Takoradi facility to allow for the replacement of some critical valves at the facility aimed at securing the safety and integrity of the Takoradi Station.

The replacement exercise was projected to last for 10 days.

However, a statement issued by WAPCo on Friday, 20th January 2023, said the project team worked collaboratively with their contractors and stakeholders to ensure that the shutdown activities were safely and seamlessly executed and completed days ahead of schedule.

“The early completion of the works is an outcome of the review and optimization of the execution strategy by WAPCo’s team and the Contractor.

“WAPCo is grateful to the West African Gas Pipeline Authority (WAGPA), Ministry of Energy (MoE), the Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCo), the Volta River Authority (VRA), the Ghana National

Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC), the Electricity

Company of Ghana (ECG) and other key stakeholders for their support to minimise the impact of the shutdown on communities as well as the safe and successful execution of this project,” the company said.