Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie has weighed into the growing controversy surrounding the arrest of self-styled modern-day Noah, Evans Eshun, popularly known as Ebo Noah, raising eyebrows over whether the embattled figure committed a crime or was simply creating viral content.

In an Instagram Story posted on January 2, 2026, Sarkodie shared a video capturing Ebo Noah heavily handcuffed and being ushered into a police vehicle. The rapper appeared puzzled by the arrest, openly questioning what offence Ebo Noah may have committed.

“Don’t know exactly what my boy’s crime is, but from day one I knew he was making content, unless he’s been charged with something else,” Sarkodie wrote.

His reaction suggested that Ebo Noah’s dramatic prophecies and public displays may not have been intended to be taken literally, but rather as exaggerated content for social media consumption.

Ebo Noah was arrested on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, by the Ghana Police Service following months of public anxiety sparked by his prophecy that Ghana—and the world—would be hit by a catastrophic flood beginning on December 25, 2025.

The self-acclaimed prophet rose to prominence in August 2025, when he claimed to have received divine instructions to build 10 modern-day arks to save humanity from a looming three-year global flood. Dressed in sackcloth in numerous viral videos, Ebo Noah showcased boats and building materials, claiming they were arks constructed on God’s command. It later emerged that the boats were ordinary fishing vessels belonging to coastal fishermen.

Despite this, his message resonated widely, earning him millions of followers across social media platforms. Authorities later expressed concern that his claims were fueling fear and panic. Reports indicated that hundreds of followers—some travelling from neighbouring countries—abandoned their homes and journeyed to his so-called ark site with luggage, expecting imminent disaster.

When December 25 came and went without any flooding, Ebo Noah released another statement, claiming he had prayed fervently and that God had postponed the disaster due to his intercession.

Public anger intensified later that same day when Ebo Noah appeared on stage at Sarkodie’s Rapperholic 2025 concert, still clad in sackcloth. Addressing the crowd, he urged them to celebrate, announcing that the foretold doom had been delayed.

The appearance sparked a social media firestorm, with many Ghanaians accusing him of deliberate deception and calling for his immediate arrest after months of fear-mongering.

As debates rage over free expression, religious influence, and public safety, Sarkodie’s intervention has added a new layer to the conversation—raising the question many are now asking: Was Ebo Noah a false prophet, a social media performer, or something in between?