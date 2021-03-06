5 hours ago

A 48-year-old farmer has been made to 'sprinkle blood' in the Nkyease Community in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality for having sexual intercourse with his fourteen-year-old daughter.

This was a ritual to cleanse the community of any possible effect the incest could bring to the community.

The accused, known as Osumanu, has been having sexual intercourse with his 14-year old daughter for some time now.

Most of his sexual escapades with the 14-year-old girl (name withheld) was done in hotels and some other places.

In all these, Osumanu warned his daughter not to tell anyone, not even her mum or else, he was going to 'kill' her.

In his last attempt to have sex with the girl forcefully, she managed to escape and informed her mother who also informed elders in the community of her husband’s sexual activity with the daughter.

Incest, being abominable in the community and Ghana as a whole, got the elders worried and invited Osumanu to the palace where he confirmed the act.

He was made to buy a fat ram to 'pacify the gods' of the land and also to cleanse the community in order to avert any possible curse the incest could bring on the community on Friday.

The blood of the slaughtered ram was put in a bowl, carried by the fourteen-year-old girl on the principal streets of the community while the man sprinkled the blood in the community, while the people in the community followed them.

According to the chief of Wassa Nkyease, Nana Kwabena Danso II, this was the only way to cleanse the community of any filth their sexual activities had caused.



Source: ghanaweb