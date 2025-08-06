2 hours ago

The Deputy Minister of Education, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, has issued a stern warning to teaching and non-teaching staff against aiding or abetting examination malpractice during the ongoing 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

In a statement, Dr. Apaak stated that any staff found complicit in exam irregularities would face severe consequences.

“The integrity of our examinations is non-negotiable, and all teaching and non-teaching staff are expected to uphold the highest standards of honesty, integrity, and accountability,” he stated.

The 2025 WASSCE began on Tuesday, August 5, with practical papers. A total of 461,640 final-year Senior High School students, comprising 207,381 males and 254,259 females, are participating nationwide.

Dr. Apaak said the Ministry of Education is working closely with the Ghana Education Service (GES), the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), and security agencies to prevent malpractice throughout the examination period.

“We urge all personnel to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity before, during, or after examinations. Protecting the fairness of the examination process is a collective responsibility of all.

“We expect all stakeholders to work together to maintain a culture of integrity and to ensure that students succeed based on merit,” he said.

He stressed that no individual found guilty of aiding examination fraud would be shielded by the Ministry.

“There must be zero tolerance for exam malpractice across the country; the young ones must grow in integrity and let no one of them be associated with exam malpractice,” he added.

Dr. Apaak also offered words of encouragement to candidates, urging them to stay focused and confident.

“You have what it takes to succeed with integrity. Believe in yourselves and go into the examination room knowing that your best effort is enough,” he advised.