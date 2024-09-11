49 minutes ago

Lydia Alhassan spotted having lunch with the shoemaker

Another politician has made headlines for her unconventional means of connecting with constituents in a bid to secure votes in the upcoming general elections.

Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the incumbent NPP MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, has been captured actively campaigning for re-election on December 7, 2024.

During a recent door-to-door campaign, Lydia Alhassan and her team visited a shoemaker’s shop.

There, they encountered the shoemaker having a simple lunch of boiled yam and hot pepper, without fish.

In a display of solidarity, the MP and her team washed their hands and joined the shoemaker in eating from the same earthenware bowl.

The moment was captured in a viral video that has generated a range of reactions online and netizens were surprised to see the MP go that extra mile to secure votes.

In light of the election season, there has been criticism of politicians who engage in superficial campaign tactics, such as performing household chores or engaging in other activities just to win favour with constituents.

Critics have argued that these actions are manipulative.

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has particularly condemned this trend, stating the dishonesty of politicians who usually participate in activities like braiding hair, fanning fires, or washing clothes.

She has urged constituents to challenge such politicians with more substantial tasks, involving the entire neighbourhood if necessary, to test their true commitment.