18 hours ago

With 79 years to his credit and a number candles blown on his birthdays over the years, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was perhaps looking forward to an annual ritual of blowing out a candle on March 29, 2023.

The president in an exclusive video sighted by GhanaWeb was captured frantically trying to blowout a sparkle emitting stick that was sitting on his birthday cake.

But try as the president did, the sparkle grew in intensity. The answer to his curiosity about the event came from the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo who was standing at his right side.

With the laughter that greeted his action, one could adduce that President Akufo-Addo was perhaps the only individual in the room filled with friends and loved ones who could not tell that the stick was a sparkler and not the candle he so much expected to blowout on his birthday.

Born on March 29, 1944, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the fifth president of Ghana’s Fourth Republic having won his first term in 2016.

He is currently serving his second presidential term after winning re-election in 2020.

Before becoming president, Nana Akufo-Addo has had an illustrious political career as a Member of Parliament and a minister who held various government portfolios including Minister for Foreign Affairs as well as Attorney General and Minister of Justice.

The celebration mood as captured in the video was spiced with a choral performance of the president’s favourite song titled “Oye.”

Source: Ghanaweb