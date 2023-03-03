4 hours ago

A video has emerged on social media in which the General Overseer, Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry Inc, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin predicted the outcome of just-ended elections in Nigeria.

The International Evangelist who gave the prophecy on December 11, 2022, predicted killings, violence among the young and sporadic shooting among others which indeed characterized the polls

He also predicted that there would be a crusade by the youth who would start jubilating over news that their preferred candidate had won but their joy would be shortlived.

This he explained would be as a result of the fact that someone who is a close contender would topple him and be announced as the President-elect which is a clear manifestation of what transpired.

Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin is an anointed servant of God. He started his ministry career as a prayer warrior and deliverance minister with Mountain of fire and Miracle Ministries until God called him.

He is the founder / General Overseer of Christ Mercy and Deliverance Ministry with headquarters in Warri, Delta State, Nigeria.

Several lives have been touched, and transformed by his popular Mercy TV programs

Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin was born in Burutu, Warri, Delta State, Nigeria on 15 February 1972. He had his primary school education at Zuokunor Primary School in Burutu L.G.A of Delta State between 1981 and 1986. His secondary education was at Gbesa Grammar School Ojobo, between 1986–1992.

He is married to Anthonia Fufeyin and they have four children: Harriet, Kindness, Goodness and Happiness.

Source: MyNewsGH.com