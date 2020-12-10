1 hour ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) declared the incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the winner of Monday December 7 General Elections.

Mrs Jean Mensa , the returning officer of the Presidential elections made the announcement at the commission's head office in Accra.

Nana Akufo-Addo won with 6,730,413 votes which represents 51.30 percent of the valid votes cast.

His closest competitor, John Dramani Mahama from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) got 6,214,889 votes representing 47.35 per cent.

Total votes cast - 13,119,460 representing 79 per cent of total voters.

Since then the opposition have resorted to claims that they won and that the election was rigged by the Electoral Commission for the ruling party.

LIVE VIDEO BELOW:

?s=20