9 hours ago

Barely a few hours after the official white wedding between Tracy Akosua Gyamfuaa Ameyaw and Kennedy Osei Asante, a video of Ghanaian popular prophet, Daniel Amoateng, predicting the mega wedding has gone viral.

In the viral video, the founder and leader of Daniel Amoateng Ministries, was seen and heard saying "young girl I prophesy over your destiny, no more disappointment. You will be one of the people that your marriage will be nice. Your marriage will be so good. May there be no contention".

The direct prophecy went in the way of now wife of a son of Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, a business mogul in Ghana.

Watch the video below: