5 hours ago

An acute water shortage has hit the Greater Kumasi Metropolis as residents struggle to access water, following the withdrawal of services by workers of Ghana Water Limited.

Residents are expending productive hours in search of the commodity for their domestic and commercial chores.

The Ghana Water Limited in the Ashanti region shut down operations on Friday in protest of the demolition of residences and property in the Ridge Residential Area they claim to own.

In the last three days, residents who solely rely on water supply from Ghana water in the Greater Kumasi Metropolis have been in a desperate search for water.

Taps in their various homes have stopped flowing.

JoyNews checks at some vicinities including the Atonsu enclave in Kumasi saw many residents resorting to wells and other underground water sources for their daily chores.

“I went to fetch water from a well which is a bit far from my home. It hasn’t been easy searching for water in the last few days,” Akwasi Addai told the news team.

As the dry season sets in, water is now more essential for various home and industrial chores.

But the scarcity of it is presenting a daunting task for food vendors.

“We need the water for washing the yams before we fry them. We need it for a whole of things when cooking for outsiders. It makes our work neat,” Sarah, a yam vendor, said.

Background

Ghana Water Limited in Ashanti halted their operations in protest of what they describe as “unlawful” demolition of a property they claim to own.

The fences of two residences occupied by their top managers were pulled down by a private developer.

“Recently, we witnessed the unnecessary demolition of two Directors’ fence walls of their Bungalows and Boys quarters, which raises serious questions about the procedures and respect that should govern our operations. These properties are not merely structures; they represent the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our leadership to this organization,” Vice Chair of the Senior Staff Association of Ghana Water Limited in Ashanti, Emmanuel Okpoti said.

But JoyNews checks revealed occupants of 200 bungalows on the 400 acres of land retained by the Asantehene were to be relocated into newly constructed ones.

The property, we are told was given as collateral to private developers tasked to construct bungalows for government agencies affected by the retainment.

Mr. Okpoti says the affected houses are a crucial component for effective water distribution in the metropolis.

He says they are not relenting on their demands.

“What is happening now—if we give in—it means they will simply take away all of our facilities. How can we supply water when we don’t have the opportunity to expand?” he said.

The water shortage is affecting the majority of homes in the Ashanti region.

But the innocent water users want an amicable resolution to the impasse to relieve them of the burden.

“We are pleading with them to resolve their issues, so we can get access to water for our chores,” Derrick, a barber at Atonsu, said.

Until then, they must endure the daily struggle for water ,especially with the dry season setting in.