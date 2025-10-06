6 hours ago

Mohammed Kudus continues to make headlines in England, scoring his first goal for Tottenham Hotspur in a crucial 2–1 win over Leeds United on Saturday — a performance that drew glowing praise from Wayne Rooney, who called him a “breath of fresh air” and a “real top turner.”

The £55 million summer signing from West Ham has been pivotal in Thomas Frank’s Spurs revival, registering four assists — the most in the Premier League — and now adding a match-winning goal to his growing influence.

“He’s first in everything — duels won, successful dribbles, shots, touches in the opposition box,” Rooney told BBC Sport.

“All that was missing was the goal, and I think that goal today will push him to the next level.”

Kudus’ performance at Elland Road capped a dominant display, where he also assisted Mathys Tel’s opener, and showcased the flair, precision, and work rate that have made him one of the league’s standout midfielders.

Kudus has now departed England for Morocco, where he will join the Black Stars camp in Casablanca ahead of Ghana’s decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic on October 8, followed by a home clash with Comoros on October 12.

With Ghana needing at least four points to secure qualification, Kudus’ form could be the difference-maker in Otto Addo’s final push.