A club world championship is a tournament that brings together the best teams from around the globe. Its winner in 2008 was Manchester United. It is unsurprising because the Red Devils were originally the main favorite to win the tournament.

The victory of MU was made possible partly by the brilliant performance of one of the team’s leaders, Wayne Rooney. The Englishman scored three goals in that tournament and became the competition’s top scorer.

Rooney scored two goals in the semi final clash against "Gamba Osaka" and the only goal in the decisive meeting with "LDU Quito."

Rooney had a great tournament, so winning the individual award was well-deserved. However, that participation in the club world championship remained the only one for Wayne, and that’s why the won prize was so valuable.

In general, the importance of the Englishman for Manchester United cannot be overestimated. He is the top scorer in the history of the club. Wayne has 253 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils.

The main factors of Rooney’s victory

In 2008, Rooney was almost at the peak of his form. However, the Englishman was one of the leaders of the Red Devils' attack, so his victory in the scoring race cannot be called a surprise.

If highlighting the main factors in Rooney’s victory in the scoring race at the Club World Cup, it is worth mentioning the following:



A great shot. Wayne wasn’t shy about shooting from different positions. His shot was always powerful, with a twist. These balls are complicated for goalkeepers to deflect.

Good interaction with partners. Back then, Manchester United was a great team. Rooney combined well with Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tévez, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, and many other teammates. They constantly created chances for him, so the Englishman had an opportunity to demonstrate his skills in every match.

Quite a good speed. It allowed Rooney to evade slow defenders from the opposing teams.

A tournament like the World Club Championships is short-lived. So it was enough for Wayne to put up a couple of great games to win an individual award.

And if you're still following Manchester United, the team's match schedule is very tight, but it's easy to follow the team's progress in all tournaments.