22 minutes ago

Ghanaian actor Wayoosi and his wife, Adepa, have shared yet another hilarious video of themselves enjoying each other’s company at home.

Their latest footage had viewers in stitches as Wayoosi took on the challenge of dressing up and dancing like a woman for Mothers’ Day.

Wayoosi, a well-known Kumawood star, and his wife are always a delight to watch as they share their life with fans without any reservation.

Wayoosi is best known for his comedy acting skills in movies which have won him many hearts.

In the video, Wayoosi and Adepa started with a game of “This or That,” where one player chooses an activity from the options provided by the other.

Wayoosi picked the paper that instructed him to dress up like a woman and twerk. Without hesitation, the actor went into the room to change and came back fully dressed, ready to do the waist dance.

Adepa couldn’t contain her laughter as she watched her husband’s hilarious performance.

Their bond is clearly rooted in love, and many people admire their easy-going lifestyle.

Wayoosi and Adepa continue to share their everyday moments with fans, without holding back, and their latest video is just one example of the joy they bring to others.