Nobody has an on and off switch for their feelings and emotions and the same goes for horniness as well. Sex with your partner can feel great and it can cheer you up, make you feel desired and all that jazz. But sometimes, you feel weirdly averse to the idea of sex, even though you really enjoy it. There are times when you just can't find the energy or motivation to indulge in an intimate time with your partner. But at the same time, you also don't want to let down your partner who's feeling all of it and wants to have some steamy time in bed with you. So how do you get in the mood even when you're not feeling it? Here's how:

Do something relaxing: For starters, you need to relax. Jumping straight from your work into your bed to have sex isn't going to do you any good. It's only going to feel more like a chore. You need to unwind before you expect too much sexuality out of yourself. Take a long bath, lay down with a book, grab a cup of herbal tea or just take a few minutes to yourself.

Change your routine: Sometimes, it gets easier to fall into a routine without looking up to take in your surroundings. A date night can really help to touch base with your partner and try something you've both never done before. It could be trying a new cuisine or going to a new eatery, it could even be taking an adventure together or going for a staycation. These things can really help you and your partner connect on a deeper level which ultimately results in a great sex without a worry.

Read or watch something that turns you on: Focus on exciting or sexually stimulating media. Some people prefer erotica, some prefer steamy romance novels while others enjoy steamy and romantic movies. Whatever gets you going, it should make you want to do more than just watch.

Try new sex toys: Toys that do all the work for you may not leave you craving for your partner's touch. Instead, invest in new toys that can work just enough to bring you in the mood and your partner can take things forward from there. Sex toys are a great way to bring you in the mood for sex when you're feeling it the least.

Source: indiatimes.com