4 hours ago

West Bromwich Albion fans have selected Brandon Thomas-Asante's incredible goal against Stoke City as the Ideal Heating 2022/23 Goal of the Season.

The stunning acrobatic effort was Albion's second goal in a 2-0 win against the Potters on match day 21 at The Hawthorns.

The 24-year-old forward won the award by an overwhelming margin, garnering over 73% of the votes.

Thomas-Asante joined West Bromwich Albion on a three-year contract on 31 August 2022 from Salford City for a reported fee of £300,000, rejecting a move to Birmingham City.

So far this season, he has made 32 appearances for the Baggies, scoring seven goals.

In his most recent game for West Bromwich Albion, he played in a Championship match against Norwich City, which ended with a 2-1 victory for the Baggies. Thomas-Asante received a 6.4 rating from Sofascore for his performance in that game.

Thomas-Asante, who was born in England, has Ghanaian and Jamaican heritage.