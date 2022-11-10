1 hour ago

The Ghana Football Association in collaboration with the Ghana Airports Company Limited and DPP Outdoor Limited have branded the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) with Black Stars materials to excite the traveling public and visitors.

Images of players of the senior national team, the Black Stars in cut-out mannequins and visuals on airport LED screens are means of ensuring that patrons of the airport will have a feel of Ghana’s 4th participation at the World Cup.

The mannequins which have been displayed at the Terminal 3 of the Airport, were done with support from Advertising giants DDP Outdoor Limited and the Ghana Airport Company.

The cut-outs were made from pictures taken from Ghana's last two friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua which saw the Black Stars outdooring the jerseys they will wear for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Travellers who patronize the Airport have been taking pictures with the mannequins of the Black Stars players at the Arrival and Departure halls of the Airport.

The Ghana Airport Company will provide space for the display at the Airport throughout the duration of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the next home match of the Black Stars in March, 2023.

The senior national team will commence camping for the World Cup on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Abu Dhabi before travelling to their team base in Doha, Qatar for the Mundial.

Head Coach Otto Addo will announce his 26-man squad for the tournament on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Accra.

GFA COMMUNICATIONS