4 hours ago

The Ghana national football team are targeting strong performances in their upcoming international friendlies, according to Henry Asante Twum, Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association.

‎

‎Ghana will face the Austria national football team on 27 March before travelling to Stuttgart to take on the Germany national football team on 30 March, as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

‎

‎Speaking to Asempa FM, Asante Twum said the team is approaching both fixtures with confidence and determination.

‎

‎“We face Austria and Germany in the friendlies with a strong spirit and aim for good results,” he said.

‎

‎The matches form part of a broader preparation plan for the Black Stars, who will also take on the Mexico national football team and the Wales national football team in May and June.

‎

‎Ghana, four-time African champions, have been drawn in Group L of the World Cup alongside the Panama national football team, England national football team and Croatia national football team.

‎

‎With expectations rising ahead of the tournament, the Black Stars will be hoping to translate their positive mindset into performances as they fine-tune their squad for the global stage.