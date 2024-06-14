3 hours ago

Henry Asante Twum, the Director of Communications at the Ghana Football Association, expressed his belief that all teams battling relegation face daunting challenges on the concluding day of the Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak, alongside city rivals Great Olympics, Heart of Lions, and Karela United, find themselves deeply entrenched in the fight against relegation.

The Phobians are set to conclude their season against Bechem United, while Karela United will clash with defending champions.

Meanwhile, Great Olympics are slated to face Real Tamale United, and Heart of Lions will wrap up their campaign against Berekum Chelsea.

Hearts of Oak currently cling to safety by a mere point above the drop zone, while Great Olympics find themselves within the relegation zone.

Heart of Lions, positioned 12th, maintain a three-point buffer above the danger line.

Commenting on the intense relegation battle, Asante Twum conveyed his anticipation for an exciting culmination to the season.

"We are looking forward to a very competitive finale to the league season.

There are some challenging matches ahead this weekend. The teams fighting against relegation are all facing tough tests," he told Joy Sports.