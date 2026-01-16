3 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale, has finally addressed public concerns surrounding his health after months away from the spotlight, firmly dismissing rumours that he suffered a stroke or life-threatening illness.

Making his first public appearance since his absence, Basintale returned to work on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, where he spoke openly about health, mortality, and the realities of being human.

Reflecting on the speculation that trailed his absence, the YEA boss reminded the public that sickness is a natural part of life.

“We are all human beings. As long as flesh and blood run through your veins, anyone can fall sick at any time. That is simply nature,” he said.

“I hear people say Basintale is sick, Basintale is dead. Anybody can die. You, me—anyone. Death has nothing to do with how mighty or powerful you are. Only Almighty Allah decides when,” he stated.

Basintale did not shy away from addressing the more extreme rumours circulating on social media, including claims that he had died or suffered a stroke. He described such talk as misplaced, stressing that no individual—regardless of status or influence—controls life or death.The YEA CEO was emphatic in denying claims that he suffered a stroke, reassuring Ghanaians that he is healthy and fully fit to resume his responsibilities. His return was marked by meetings with staff, engagements with management, and the resumption of routine official duties.

His remarks struck a reflective tone, offering a rare glimpse into the vulnerability behind public office and serving as a reminder that leadership does not make one immune to life’s uncertainties.

Videos of his return and comments have since circulated widely, calming public anxiety and confirming that Malik Basintale is back at post, ready to continue his work at the Youth Employment Agency.\