The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has expressed concern over incumbent MPs who plan to contest the 2024 general elections as independent candidates after losing in the party’s primaries.

He explained that such actions pose a challenge to the unity of the party ahead of the election.

Mr Frimpong revealed that the NPP is actively engaging these disgruntled members, hoping to convince them to reconsider their decisions.

He emphasised that dialogue is ongoing and that the party remains committed to finding an amicable resolution that will prevent a split in the NPP’s electoral front.

This issue arose after about two sitting NPP MPs, who lost in the primaries, declared their intentions to run as independent candidates in the 2024 elections.

These MPs believe they still have the backing of their constituencies, despite their primary defeats, creating a potential challenge for the NPP in maintaining a united front.

Despite the tension, Mr Frimpong remains optimistic that the party will reconcile with the affected MPs, preventing them from pursuing independent bids that could divide the NPP’s vote share.

He reassured supporters that the party’s efforts are aimed at safeguarding the broader objective of winning the 2024 elections.

“Our brothers and sisters who went through the election. At no point in time was any issue raised about the delegate album, or the process was skewed towards a particular person.

“We all go Into elections having at the back of our minds that we can win or we can lose. so, when you go to the election and you lose, you just accept it in good faith and hope for a better future.

“So, we are finding it a bit difficult to understand, but we still believe that we should still engage those who have decided to be independent until the final day that the Electoral Commission will come out with the notice of polls.

“So, let us not lose hope, I still believe that we can make amends and get people to the New Patriotic Party,” he stated