The Managing Director of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group Of Companies(JGC) Madam Gloria Opoku Anti has hinted of the company's preparedness to fight covid-19 nationwide as schools are set to reopen.

The Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education under the supervision of the Ghana Education Service(GES) and the Ghana Health Service(GHS) will embark on a nationwide schools disinfection exercise ahead of schools reopening.

She disclosed this at the Showcase of the state of the art equipment used to fight COVID-19 in support of government's efforts at the Independence Square in Accra.

"We at the Jospong Group appreciate government's support to the private sector and also grateful to the ministers for the various roles they played in fighting the novel covid-19 pandemic".

The theme for this year's exercise is "Making Ghana Safer And Healthier".

"Last year zoomlion disinfected thirty-one thousand schools, six thousand markets and five thousand mosques and churches across the country. The chemicals for the disinfection exercise have been approved by the World Health Organisation(WHO) and Noguchi". She added

The equipment purchased by the leading waste management experts to embark on the exercise included 50 atomised vehicles, 10 trucks, 5000 spraying machines, 100 drones, 7000 spraying gangs among others.

Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister For Sanitation and Water Resources on her part commended government for continuously supporting the fight against COVID-19 as well as providing free water and electricity to the vulnerable in society.

The Minister Of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh also said the mandate of Zoom lion and it's affiliate is to ensures that the schools are safe for academic work to begin and hopes they will discharge their duty diligently as expected.

The Director of Ghana Health Service(GHS), Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye also said that the reopening of schools will enhance the collaboration with Ghana Education Service(GHS) and the Ministry of Education to be able to assess the schools and put them in a capacity to deal with the cases.

He again mentioned a series of meetings that will be held between the stakeholders and the Ghana Education Service(GES), Ministry of Education(MoE) and Ghana Health Service(GHS) inform Ghanaians of modalities put in place as schools reopen and how the schools will be reopened.