26 minutes ago

Charles Akonnor says his focus is firmly on delivering silverware after guiding Gor Mahia F.C. to the top of the Kenyan Premier League table.

The former Ghana international, appointed ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, has made an immediate impact in Nairobi. After 20 matches, Gor Mahia sit on 43 points, six clear of rivals AFC Leopards as they chase a first league title since finishing runners-up last season.

“So far things are going on right, and we are targeting the league title and the FA Cup,” Akonnor told Graphic Sports.

Gor Mahia ended the previous campaign second behind Kenya Police F.C., a disappointment that Akonnor believes has sharpened the squad’s determination.

‎Drawing on experience from his time in charge of Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko SC and Accra Hearts of Oak SC, the 50-year-old has emphasised discipline and consistency as key pillars of the team’s resurgence.

He also credited the club’s management and stakeholders for creating a stable environment that has allowed the players to thrive. “The unity in the team has been important. Everyone understands the goal,” he added.

Akonnor’s early success has not gone unnoticed. He was named SportPesa League Coach of the Month for January after a string of strong performances.

With momentum building and confidence high, Gor Mahia are positioning themselves as firm contenders for a domestic double and in Akonnor’s eyes, a return to prominence both at home and on the continental stage.