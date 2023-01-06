2 hours ago

Ghana musician M3nsa disagrees with the punishment meted out to an Okada rider Emmanuel Waki by a competent court of jurisdiction.

Emmanuel Waki, 21, has been sentenced to serve 15 years jail term after pleading guilty to robbing a bystander of his mobile phone in front of the Police CID Headquarters.

The robbery incident which occurred on December 19, last year, is said to have been witnessed by the Inspector General of Police and his bodyguards who were then returning from routine observational duties.

Emmanuel Waki, who is affectionately called Pocket, was given a hot chase which led to the arrest of Salifu Alhaji, also Okada rider, who then led the police to arrest Waki at Old Fadama, reports starrfm.com.gh.

The report further said after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy and robbery, Waki was sentenced to 10 years for conspiracy and 15 years for robbery. The court, however, said the sentence should run concurrently, meaning he would serve the highest of 15 years.

Reacting to the news, M3nsa was puzzled over why Waki would be handed a 15-year jail term for such an offence.

“People are poor, and hungry, and desperate. Committing petty crimes in front of even more corrupt institutions and personnel doesn’t change the core of the issue,” his tweet on January 5, 2023, read. “15yrs for what? To destroy his life even further? Human beings we be trash waaaa”.

Source: Ghanaweb