2 hours ago

Andrew Kofi Cudjoe, a member of the Keche music group has expressed his unhappiness about something King Paluta did.

Speaking in a recent interview with ZionFelix, Andrew re-echoed how hurt they were after Paluta refused to post their song with him ‘My Father’ following its release.

If you would recall, Keche Joshua took to social media to blast the rising artiste for failing to promote the song while he has been promoting songs he did with other artistes.

Revealing more about what happened behind the scenes, Andrew told Zion that Paluta’s manager claimed they don’t use the artistes main page to promote songs—but later it turned out to be untrue as they posted songs with Eno Barony, Sista Afia and Wendy Shay on this same page.

He also revealed the back-and-forth they had with King Paluta when they asked him to record a video for the song’s lyric video. According to him, the ‘Aseda’ hitmaker said along the line that he was sick.

Due to his inability to record the video on time, they used parts of his ‘Aseda’ video for the ‘My Father’ lyric video, Andrew divulged.

He added that King Paluta later sent a video of him and his friends, a recording of his part of their collaboration, however, he did not post it on any of his social media handles.

Keche Andrew stressed that Paluta did not treat them well.

He also opened up about how their collaboration with King Paluta happened in this interview.