2 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has thrown its full support behind Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey following criticism from Villarreal’s head coach, insisting the player’s quality and importance should not be judged on a single performance.

Speaking on Accra-based Akoma 87.9 FM, the GFA’s Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum, said the association does not share the coach’s assessment and remains confident in Partey’s abilities at the highest level.

“We believe in the quality of Partey, and we do not think one game defines him as a player,” Asante Twum said. “At the FA, we do not share the coach’s view on this matter. Partey remains a top player, and we have strong belief in his abilities.”

The comments come after Partey was singled out for criticism by Villarreal coach following a recent match involving Villarreal in the champions league.

Partey, who has long been a key figure for both Arsenal and country, has been one of Ghana’s most high profile football exports in recent years, known for his composure, strength and tactical intelligence in midfield.

Asante Twum’s remarks signal a clear show of backing from Ghana’s football authorities, particularly at a time when scrutiny of elite players can be intense.

“For us, performance must be viewed over time,” he added, stressing that the Black Stars and the GFA continue to see Partey as an integral part of Ghana’s football ambitions.

With crucial international competitions ahead, the GFA’s stance underlines its commitment to supporting its players through criticism, while maintaining confidence in their long-term contribution to the national team.