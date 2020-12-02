2 hours ago

Legendary Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan says his new side, Legon Cities have every chance to record their first win when they face Dreams FC this weekend in their Ghana Premier League match day four clash.

The striker missed two matches in their first two games and only made his debut from the bench last week in their 0-0 drawn game against Medeama last Friday.

Gyan replaced Raphael Ocloo in the 71st minute of the game but could do very little to change the results despite showing glimpses of his best form.

With what Asamoah Gyan saw in their 0-0 draw last week, he believes the club with the right mentality will win the game against Dreams FC this weekend.

“If we go to the game with the same attitude, the same mentality, I think we can be able to do something positive there [in Dawu]. I believe in the boys and I think this is just the beginning. We started slowly in this league.

"Today’s game has given me more energy, more positive thinking to approach the next game. In the next game if we are able to approach the game with this same attitude I think we can win the game," Asamoah Gyan said in a post-match interview.

The Legon Cities fixture against Dreams FC comes off this Saturday, December 5, 2020.