We cannot spend our money in that manner – President Mahama rules out state-funded World Cup fan travel

President John Dramani Mahama has ruled out any government-sponsored mass travel programme for Ghanaian supporters at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying the estimated cost of nearly $11,000 per fan is too high for the state to bear.

Speaking during a diaspora town hall meeting in London on Sunday, the President said the financial implications of funding travel, accommodation, meals and match tickets for supporters would place an unreasonable burden on the public purse.

“We cannot spend our money in that manner,” President Mahama told the gathering.

“The cost approximates for each person to be fed, accommodated, transported and all that to watch the games, tickets and all that is estimated at almost $11,000.”

The decision marks a departure from arrangements seen at some previous international tournaments, where governments provided varying levels of support to travelling fans.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, presents unique logistical challenges due to the vast distances between host cities.

For Ghana, those challenges are particularly significant, with the Black Stars’ Group L matches scheduled to take place in Toronto, Boston and Philadelphia, requiring extensive travel across North America.

Instead of financing travel for supporters from Ghana, President Mahama said the government would focus on assisting members of the Ghanaian diaspora already living in the host countries.

Under the proposed arrangement, match tickets purchased by the government will be distributed through recognised Ghanaian community organisations in the various host cities.

“What we are doing is that we are procuring tickets for Ghanaians in the diaspora who want to attend the games,” he said.

“So if you want to attend the game, you will get a ticket to attend the game.”

The President said Ghanaian associations in Boston, Philadelphia and Canada had already been engaged to help coordinate the distribution process.

“We have organised our chapters, our Ghanaian citizens in Boston, Philadelphia and Canada. The tickets that we have purchased, we will give to them to enable them to watch the matches,” he added.

President Mahama also encouraged Ghanaians abroad hoping to attend the matches to work through recognised community groups to ensure the tickets are allocated fairly and efficiently.

Ghana will make its fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup when the tournament kicks off next year. The Black Stars have been drawn in Group L alongside Panama, England and Croatia.

Their campaign will begin against Panama on 17 June at BMO Field before a high-profile encounter with England on 23 June at Gillette Stadium. Ghana will conclude their group-stage fixtures against Croatia on 27 June.

The four-time African champions will be seeking a return to the knockout rounds for the first time since their memorable run to the quarter-finals at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.