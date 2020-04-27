2 hours ago

Ghana's minister of communication and Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West Constituency, Mr. Ursula Owusu Ekuful has admitted that the government can not fully construct all 88 district hospitals by the close of this year as promised the President Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo-Addo.

The President, in his televised address to the nation on Sunday indicated that, the government will embark on a massive infrastructure drive in the Healthcare sector with the construction of 88 district hospitals and a number of infectious disease centers a cross the country.

And reacting on the matter on Metro TV's 'Good Morning Ghana' show, Hon Ursula Owusu debunked assertions that the President's promise is politically motivated and a political campaign towards the 2020 general elections.

According to her, the novel Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the deficiencies in our health sector and hence the need for the Government to invest in the sector so as not to be taken off-guard in future pandemics or epidemics.

She however admitted that it's impossible to construct all the 88 district Hospitals by the end of the year 2020 as promised by the President.

Mrs. Owusu Ekuful continued that, the time is rather short for the Government to build all the 88 hospitals but they will ensure a chunk of them are completed or at various state of completion by close of the year.

She further called on the public to desist from reading political meanings into the interventions being earmarked by government in their fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.