Minority Leader in Parliament and Effutu MP, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has shed light on a deeply personal chapter of his life, revealing that former Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong once supported him with US$5 million—without any written agreement.

Speaking candidly on Channel One TV on Monday, February 16, 2026, Afenyo-Markin described the financial support as a bold act of trust that came at a difficult point in his business journey.

According to him, the gesture went beyond politics or profit and reflected a relationship built on years of mutual confidence.

“When my business ran down, Kennedy gave me $5 million; we didn’t sign any agreement. He simply took a risk on me,” he said. “This is more than politics—we are like family. There’s history there.”

His comments follow renewed public debate after results from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary showed Kennedy Agyapong securing 644 votes in the Effutu constituency, compared to 79 votes for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the party’s flagbearer.

Afenyo-Markin dismissed suggestions that the voting pattern signalled division or betrayal within the party, insisting that personal relationships should not be reduced to primary results.

“So what if he won in Winneba? People should stop reading meanings into everything. We’ve moved past that,” he stressed.

“I’m building an ICT facility in his honour. It’s a big project, and it’s about giving back, not politics,” he added.

To further underscore the strength of their bond, the Minority Leader revealed that he is spearheading a major ICT infrastructure project in Effutu, which will be named after Kennedy Agyapong—a plan he says was conceived nearly five years ago.Afenyo-Markin’s remarks highlight a narrative of loyalty, trust and long-standing collaboration, even as internal party dynamics within the New Patriotic Party continue to attract public scrutiny.