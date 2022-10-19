1 hour ago

A Germany-based Ghanaian gay, Maswood Hussein, popularly known as ‘Madea,’ has shot down rumours that people of his caliber usually wear pads to absorb fluids that flow out of their private parts.

There is the assertion that the lining of the rectum, due to how delicate it gets during rough sex, can cause damage.

Other reports indicate that the rapid and forceful overstretching of the anus can tear the anal sphincter and, in some cases, the bowels cannot be controlled due to its loose nature.

This, according to some critics, often drives a lot of individuals who regularly have annal sex, particularly gays, to wear tampons to stop the poop.

But reacting to these assertions, Madea labeled such claims as "big fat lies."

‘’Anyone who claims that gays wear pads or pampers is a big liar. Our private parts don’t leak. Did you spot any pad the whole time you have been here? Why would I wear pampers? For what? And with the other rumours that our anus usually widens, I can strip for you to see for yourself. It’s a complete lie," he stated in an interview with Zionfelix.

Touching on some assertions that gay men usually battle countless health complications, Madea added;

“If someone says that gays usually have a lot of health complications, then they are lying. Straight people have health issues too.”

Madea, who has been gay for the past 24 years, also established that before his marriage to his male partner, he never had any sexual affair with any woman.

“I have been married for the past 17 years. We got married, but I didn’t post it on social media. I have been gay since childhood; it has to do with the type of hormones I have. I can go naked and lie beside women, but I will never touch them but if a guy gets closer to me and I find them attractive.

“I have never slept with a woman before in my entire life. And I am 30 years old now. The first time I slept with a man, I was almost 6 years old, so it means I have been gay for the past 24 years of my life,” he stated in an interview with Zionfelix.

