Head coach of USL side Riverhounds SC, Bob Lilley has expressed delight at the signing of Ghana's Ropapa Mensah describing the forward as a 'Big asset' ahead of the start of the new campaign.

The former Inter Allies star man, on Wednesday completed his switch to the Hounds by signing a one-year contract with a club option for the 2021 season, pending USL Championship and USSF approval.

Mensah comes to Pittsburgh with three seasons of USL Championship experience under his belt, previously playing for Nashville SC and Penn FC.

The striker has racked up 18 goals and 10 assists in 80 career appearances (45 starts) at this level of competition.

“Ropapa is a young player who has already had an impact in this league,” head coach Bob Lilley said.

“He is a player with good size, pace and skill that makes defenders uncomfortable, and we expect him to be a big asset for us this season", Lilley added.

From 2018-19, Mensah suited up for Nashville SC. This past season, he posted six goals, which tied for the second-highest total on the club.

Beginning his USL Championship tenure with Penn FC in 2017, the 22-year-old posted seven goals and two assists en route to the highest scoring season of his career.