Ghanaian striker Kingsley Boateng who plies his trade with Italian lower tier side Robur Siena says that his side have all the ingredients to triumph ahead of their crunch playoff clashes against Serie C sides AlbinoLeffe and Arezzo in their search for promotion to the Italian Serie B.

According to the striker a wing is imperative If they are to realize their dream of gaining promotion to the second tier.

Kingsley Boateng, was interviewed by Il Fedelissimo in view of the forthcoming commitments of the bianconeri starting from the playoff clashes with AlbinoLeffe and Arezzo.

"These are fundamental games in which we will have to try to make up for it. We don't have time to cry on ourselves, we have to clear your mind and prepare well.

We have what it takes to get positive results. A victory? It would be a good breath of oxygen. We are a group that always trains to the maximum, we deserve them three points to get out of this moment a little negative " he said