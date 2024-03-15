3 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has denied arresting popular social media influencer Albert Nat Hyde as it has been going viral on various social media platforms.

News went rife on Friday morning that the eccentric character had been arrested by some persons purporting to be Police men.

But the Ghana Police Service in a statementb released on their official X handle has denied any such arrest of the said individual.

"GHANA POLICE SERVICE HAS NOT ARRESTED ALBERT NAT HYDE A. K. A. BONGOIDEAS The attention of the Ghana Police Service has been drawn to Social Media reports that one Albert Nat Hyde a.k.a. BongoIdeas has been arrested by the Police."

According to sources close to his family had earlier reported that, the said men picked up Bongo Ideas at around 2 am from his home.

That the reason for his alleged arrest is unknown, but the often controversial character during the week posted about the first lady of Ghana, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, describing the president's wife as a trophy wife.

"The Ghana Police Service has not arrested the said individual. The Police has contacted a relative who has confirmed that BongoIdeas is at home," the statement added

Members of his family had claimed that they did not know the particular police station he had been taken to as they had been to almost all police stations in Accra but could not find him but the police have clarified the situation.

Bongo Ideas is notorious for spewing negative commentary about celebrities and persons of influence in Ghana and has earned fame for this conduct.