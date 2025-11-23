1 hour ago

A group of NPP members who are staunch supporters of Kennedy Agyapong, have ditched their former ally and announced their support for former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu.

Declaring their support for Bawumia, the ex Kennedy Agyapong supporters, who appeared at Bawumia’s campaign event in Cape Coast North on Saturday, said they had "seen the light" and also urged members of the NPP to throw their weigh behind the former Vice President to lead the NPP to victory.

"We welcome you to Cape Coast Dr. Those of us here are NPP members who are well known and hardworking Kennedy Agyapong supporter," said a member of the group, flanked by his colleagues.

"But today, we have seen the light so we have decided to declare our support for you and vote for you to become our Flagbearer and lead us to victory," they added.

Likening Dr. Bawumia to a good product which must be returned to the market for sale, the NPP members, who said they were well known Kennedy supporters in the regional capital, urged party members to support Bawumia.

"The question we have been asking ourselves, which I want to put across to all is that if you present something good you believe in to the market and all the products are not sold, will you throw the unsold good commodity away or you'll present it to the market again, knowing very well the quality of the product you have?"

"Let us present our good product back to the market and victory will be ours. We are praying for God to grant you victory and we will keep working hard for you."

Earlier in the Central Region, 30 out of the regions 45 constituency youth organisers declared support for Dr. Bawumia to be retained as the NPP's Presidential Candidate.