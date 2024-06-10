2 hours ago

The Ghana Cedi has recently suffered a series of depreciations, impacting the prices of nearly all goods and services produced or imported into the country.

According to Forbes.com, $1 equals Ghc14.972961 as of June 09.

During a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo,' the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, reacted to the current situation by saying, "When the cedi started depreciating last year, we were able to put things in place to stabilize it. Even though it has started depreciating again, I can assure you that we have the competent men to deal with it."

