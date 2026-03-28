Otto Addo has voiced fresh concerns over the defensive and psychological weaknesses of the Ghana national football team following their heavy 5-1 defeat to Austria national football team in an international friendly.
The loss in Vienna exposed significant vulnerabilities at the back, with Ghana conceding five goals after what had initially been a competitive opening period. However, Addo suggested the issues went beyond tactics, pointing to a lack of mental resilience when the team came under pressure.
“Defensively, we have problems. We have to be stable, especially psychologically. After the third goal, we still have to keep our heads up and maintain intensity,” he said.
The Ghana coach acknowledged the disappointment among his players but stressed that such moments require a stronger reaction on the pitch.
“I can understand that the players were disappointed. But these are the situations where we still need to step up. We have to overcome this,” he added.
Addo highlighted that the first two goals conceded were avoidable, while the remaining goals stemmed from a collapse in concentration and organisation.
“The first two goals were easy. In goals three, four and five, there were a lot of defensive issues. We have to work on that psychologically,” he admitted.
His assessment painted a picture of a team struggling to maintain focus during key moments, an issue that could prove costly against stronger opposition at the World Cup.
“The next step is to stay strong and stay focused. The players have to focus so that this doesn’t happen again,” Addo said.
Ghana now turn their attention to a stern test against Germany national football team in Stuttgart on Monday, where Addo will be seeking a response as the Black Stars continue preparations for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
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