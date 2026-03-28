10 hours ago

‎Otto Addo has voiced fresh concerns over the defensive and psychological weaknesses of the Ghana national football team following their heavy 5-1 defeat to Austria national football team in an international friendly.

‎The loss in Vienna exposed significant vulnerabilities at the back, with Ghana conceding five goals after what had initially been a competitive opening period. However, Addo suggested the issues went beyond tactics, pointing to a lack of mental resilience when the team came under pressure.

‎“Defensively, we have problems. We have to be stable, especially psychologically. After the third goal, we still have to keep our heads up and maintain intensity,” he said.

‎The Ghana coach acknowledged the disappointment among his players but stressed that such moments require a stronger reaction on the pitch.

‎‎“I can understand that the players were disappointed. But these are the situations where we still need to step up. We have to overcome this,” he added.

‎Addo highlighted that the first two goals conceded were avoidable, while the remaining goals stemmed from a collapse in concentration and organisation.

‎“The first two goals were easy. In goals three, four and five, there were a lot of defensive issues. We have to work on that psychologically,” he admitted.

‎‎His assessment painted a picture of a team struggling to maintain focus during key moments, an issue that could prove costly against stronger opposition at the World Cup.

‎“The next step is to stay strong and stay focused. The players have to focus so that this doesn’t happen again,” Addo said.

‎Ghana now turn their attention to a stern test against Germany national football team in Stuttgart on Monday, where Addo will be seeking a response as the Black Stars continue preparations for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.