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Former Ghana international Michael Essien has called on fans to unite in support of Mohammed Kudus as the Black Stars prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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‎Kudus, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur, has been sidelined since January through injury, having played a pivotal role during Ghana’s qualification campaign.

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‎Speaking to FIFA.com, Essien described the 25-year-old as Ghana’s standout talent and stressed the importance of backing him both on and off the pitch.

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‎“If I start talking about him, we won’t finish,” Essien said with a smile. “He has showcased himself to the football world. He’s one of the biggest talents, and for Ghana, he’s our star.

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“We have to protect him and give him all the love and confidence he needs.”

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‎Kudus was absent during Ghana’s recent friendly defeats to Austria and Germany, but is expected to return in time for the team’s final preparations ahead of the tournament, including matches against Mexico and Wales.

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‎The Black Stars will be making their fifth appearance at the World Cup, where they have been drawn in Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama.

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‎With expectations high despite recent struggles, Essien’s message underscores the importance of unity as Ghana looks to build momentum and compete on the global stage.