4 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress is asserting that they have won 141 parliamentary seats out of the total 275 constituency seats in parliament.

Addressing the media at a press conference today, the General Secretary of the party Asiedu Nketia stated that this win gives the NDC “absolute control of the House”.

He stated that as per the laws of the country, the NDC party now holds the power to select the next Speaker of Parliament, the Deputy speaker and all chairmen of the Parliamentary select committees.

“We can report that out of the 275 constituencies, the NDC has won 141 and that puts us in a clear majority…our collation so far indicates that our candidate John Mahama is ahead.”

“We are expecting the Electoral Commission to very soon come out to declare him President of Ghana,” Asiedu Nketia added.

The General Secretary said that an NDC majority in parliament will enable their presidential candidate John Mahama in governing the country if declared president of the country.

Asiedu Nketia cautioned media houses from prematurely announcing the winner of the parliamentary elections before it is confirmed by the EC.

myjoyonline