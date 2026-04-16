7 hours ago

Ghana winger Joseph Paintsil has called for fairness and meritocracy in national team selection as the Black Stars begin a new chapter under recently appointed head coach Carlos Queiroz.

The Los Angeles Galaxy forward expressed hope that the new manager, who is set to lead Ghana to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, will prioritise form and performance when selecting players.

Paintsil emphasised that his commitment to the national team remains unwavering, regardless of past disappointments.

“I’m always going to represent my country… I’m just doing it for Ghanaians to know my worth and to know that I can also deliver whenever I get the chance,” he said.

The winger’s remarks follow a period of transition for the Black Stars, after the departure of former coach Otto Addo and the subsequent appointment of Queiroz.

Paintsil believes the new leadership presents an opportunity to rebuild trust and ensure that the best players are given the chance to perform on the biggest stage.

“We are just hoping and praying that the new coach will do the needful, to take the best players to the World Cup, to perform and to make Ghanaians proud,” he added.

With Ghana looking ahead to the next World Cup cycle, Paintsil’s message reflects a broader expectation among fans for transparency and consistency in squad selection.

As preparations gather pace, attention will turn to how Queiroz shapes his team and whether players like Paintsil will play a central role in the Black Stars’ future.