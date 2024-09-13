2 hours ago

The La Traditional Council has advised NPP Flagbearer and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, not to allow the hard work he has put into his campaign go in vain, by not ensuring much needed progress to Ghana as President.

Welcoming Dr. Bawumia to the La Dadekotopon Constituency when he paid a courtesy call ahead of his tour of the constituency, the Traditional Council said it has taken note of Bawumia's policies, and his hard work on the campaign trail, and advised him that he should not let them go in vain without making an impact as President.

"We know you have put together bold solutions. All that we will tell you is that, the bold solutions should cause real change," said Nii Adjei Koofeh IV, La Shikitele, who spoke on behalf of the Traditional Council.

"We are 32 years into the 4th Republic but the change that Ghanaians are yearning for has not still arrived. So we hope you and your team will work hard to bring that change."

"You have laboured to tour the nation, putting in resources and time. There are times you and your team do not even sleep. If all the time you've gone round the country, what you've told the people and you come and there is no change, then it comes to nothing," he said.

"As we know you that you go by your word, we hope that you are really going to work to bring change to Ghanaians for La to also have its fair share."

"We wish you well and we hope you are going to get what you want. We as the people of La, we are going to pray for you and your team. That the elders will guide you through your campaign and that nothing untoward will happen to you. That whatever you are seeking for, at the end of the counting of votes, you shall have it."