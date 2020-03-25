45 minutes ago

Ghana and Red Star Belgrade striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom has advised his compatriots to be mindful of the various guidelines given in order to protect ourselves from the coronavirus pandemic.

Red Star footballer Richmond Boakye Yiadom is very concerned about the state of Europe because of an acute coronavirus pandemic.

In Ghana, 68 cases of COVID-19 virus have been reported, three persons have died. However, Boakye is aware that the situation in Europe is far more difficult:

"I've been indoors for over seven days. I just play games and watch movies. The coach gave us a program to work on so we stay home. I already miss the matches, I hope this problem with the corona virus will be overcome as soon as possible so that we can continue with the matches "

In Serbia, three people have died from the corona virus.

"It's scary how people die in Europe. I will pray for everyone, but we have to be disciplined. I advise everyone to stay home, and to abide by President Nana Akuffo directives. We all need to protect ourselves, in order to enjoy football when all this passes".

The Red Star Belgrade striker was part of coach C.K Akunnor's 23 man squad for the 2021 Afcon qualifier but the matches were suspended due to COVID-19.