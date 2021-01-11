13 hours ago

NPP Director of Communications and former Member of Parliament for Adentan constituency, Yaw Buaben Asamoa has called on Ghanaians to cooperate with President Nana Akufo-Addo and his government to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has long become the bane of the country.

Ghana has, as at 7th January, 2021, recorded 56,230 cases with 54,631 Recovered/Discharged and 338 unfortunately dead, according to the Ghana Health Service.

The nation's active cases currently stand at 1,261.

Nonetheless, Primary and Junior High Schools will reopen on Friday, January 15 after the students and pupils' long months stay in the house.

Following the announcement of reopening of the Primary schools and JHS by President Akufo-Addo in his 21st update on COVID-19, there are concerns and fears that the government is treading on dangerous grounds.

Speaking to the issues during a panel discussion on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Yaw Buaben Asamoa allayed the fears of parents of the students and pupils.

He was optimistic the government has assessed the situation and installed measures to safeguard the school children.

He however advised all Ghanaians including the school children, teaching and non-teaching staff of the various schools not to overlook the COVID-19 safety protocols such as the wearing of masks and use of hand sanitisers among others.

He charged the citizenry to help overcome the pandemic disease this year.

"We have to promise ourselves that we will beat COVID in 2021. We have to put measures in place to live our lives and overcome COVID," he said.