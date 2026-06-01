We must build bridges to the future, not the past — Afoko rallies NPP

By Nana Prekoh Eric June 1, 2026

Former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Awentami Paul Afoko has called on party members, executives, and patrons to look beyond old divisions and focus on building a political culture that delivers tangible progress.

Speaking in separate meetings with Regional Executives, the Council of Elders, and the Patrons of the NPP in the Western North, Ahafo, Bono and Bono East Regions as part of his consultative engagements nationwide, Afoko stressed that the party should not be held back by some persons fixated on settling old scores rather than solving current problems.

“We must build bridges to the future, not the past,” Afoko told the gathering. “If we keep looking backwards, we will miss the opportunities in front of us. The youth in this party and a great number of us, don’t want stories about who offended whom in the past or during 2024. They want the party they believed in back to power. “Focus on unity and grassroots organizing,” he urged.

The consultative engagement centred on strengthening grassroots structures and encouraging participation from younger members.

Afoko asked members to avoid language and tactics that reopen past conflicts that would not be in the best interest of the NPP as he preaches his 3R agenda, focused on Reuniting, Rebuilding, and Recapturing power for the party in 2028.

“For years I chose to work quietly behind the scenes, supporting the NPP in private,” Afoko said. “But recent developments have compelled me to step forward. We need to get our party back into winning ways, and that starts with unity of purpose.”Afoko reiterated.

He framed the upcoming period as a test of whether NPP politics would mature or remain stuck in cycles of blame, but was optimistic that everyone who loves the party would come on board to realize the goal of making Dr Mahamudu Bawumia the next President of Ghana.

“The future will not wait for us to finish fighting the past,” he said. “Let’s build the bridges now.”

The Western North tour is part of Afoko’s wider outreach, aimed at reconnecting with the base and repositioning the party’s message around development and inclusion ahead of the next election cycle.

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Nana Prekoh Eric
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