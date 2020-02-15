2 hours ago

Captain of Aduana Stars Elvis Opoku says that his side must improve their away form If they harbour plans of clinching the Ghana Premier League title.

The one tine Ghana League Champions have had a nearly impeccable record at home winning all home games and dropping points only against the Phobians.

Aduana Stars have been poor away travelers and the captain says the team need to change their mentality when playing away from home.

"We must improve our away form if we want to win the Ghana Premeir League because Hearts of Oak were able to pick a point at Dormaa."

"So when we go away we must also be able to get results.Our mentality going into away games must change henceforth If we want to win the league"

Aduana Stars have won are yet to win any game away from home in the four matches played so far as they have managed two draws and two defeats.

The Ogya boys will come up against Liberty Professionals at the Karl Reindorf Stadium on Sunday.