2 hours ago

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has firmly dismissed calls for a quota system favouring home-based players, stating that selection for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be based solely on merit, performance, and competition.

Speaking to Joy Sports following Ghana’s qualification, Addo responded to appeals from football figures — including Great Olympics General Manager Eric Alagidede — who urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to include more local players to ensure clubs benefit from FIFA’s $355 million Club Benefits Programme.

“I don’t think we should look at who is local and who is not. We have to look at performance. We have to look at the best players,” Addo said.

“The higher the quality of the group, the higher the players push each other.”

Selection Philosophy

Addo’s stance reinforces a performance-first approach, prioritizing:



Quality over geography



Squad cohesion and competition



Readiness for the global stage

Currently, only Benjamin Asare (Hearts of Oak) and Prince Owusu (Medeama SC) represent the Ghana Premier League in the senior national team setup.

As Ghana prepares for the expanded tournament, Addo’s message is clear: every spot must be earned, and the Black Stars will be built on unity, quality, and ambition.